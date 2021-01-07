Wendy S. Johnson

Wendy Suzanne Johnson, 70, of Wakefield, peacefully passed away with her husband by her side on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at South County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Paul Johnson. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late William I. and Dorothy (Wilson) Jeffers.
Wendy’s passion in life was caring for others who could not care for themselves. She was a caregiver for local group homes for the State of Rhode Island. With the work of her hands and the love from her heart, she helped many people throughout her life.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Kerri Towers of Kissimmee, FL, and her sister Gilberta Van Marter of Amarillo, TX.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services at this time will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
