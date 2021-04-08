Robert C. Burrell, Jr., 42, of South Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born in Providence, he was the son of Robert C. Burrell Sr. and was also raised by his beloved grandmother the late Joan (Hazard) Burrell.
Rob worked hard as a landscaper for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being in nature and working in the yard.
Besides his father he is survived by his daughters, Morgan Horridge, Alisha MacDonald, and Jazmyne Burrell; his siblings, Fawn Arnold and Mike Burrell; as well as many loving aunts and uncles.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.