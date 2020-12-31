Andrew W. Gibb

Andrew William Gibb, 68, a long-time resident of Narragansett passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy R. (McKeough) Gibb for thirty-nine years.
Born in Utica, NY he was a son of the late Bruce Balfour and Jane (Williams) Gibb.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He worked for Hughes Aircraft and Raytheon for many years.
Andy was a towering intellect. His interests ranged from math and science to the natural world. He loved rock collecting, fossil hunting, observing nature and the stars. He could expound upon these at a moment’s notice. He also loved to read a passion that has been instilled in his grandson. Andy was easy going and inquisitive. He was a loving husband and father; and will be missed by his family and friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves his four loving children, Peter W. (Allison) Gibb, John A. Gibb, Thomas E. Gibb and Jayne M. Gibb (Nick Petrone); his siblings, Bruce (Vicky) Gibb Jr., Elizabeth “Becky” Gibb, Nancy (Bob) Gilreath , Patricia Gibb (Javier Rico), Christopher (Erin) Gibb, William (Anne) Gibb, Peter (Sarah) Gibb, and Thomas (Lisa) Gibb; and his cherished grandson Tyler Andrew Gibb. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
