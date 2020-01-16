Vincent D. (“Chuck” “Vinny”) Mattera, 88, of Narragansett, RI, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Sylvia L. (Pezzullo) Mattera for 63 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Paolo and Anna Marie (Calise) Mattera. Chuck proudly served our country during the Korean War in the Army Corps of Engineering Construction Battalion. He was a heavy construction union carpenter and designed and built the family home in Narragansett. In retirement, he enjoyed oil painting and mechanical drawing, two passions he developed long after his studies earlier in life at the Rhode Island School of Design. Chuck was skilled at engineering and construction and enjoyed travelling abroad and visiting architectural wonders. However, he focused his time and energy on his family, his manifestation of his faith, and was most proud of his opportunity to serve the United States of America.
An active communicant, dedicated volunteer, and generous benefactor of both of his churches—St. Mary’s Star of the Sea in Narragansett and St. Finbarr in Naples—he was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and was also a member of the Narragansett Lions Club. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Chuck is survived by his sons Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., and his wife Paula of Orefield, PA, Stephen M. Mattera and his wife Victoria Beliveau of Jericho, VT, and Robert P. Mattera and his wife Jacqueline of Wakefield, RI; grandsons Andrew (Jessica), Derrick, Daniel, and Eric Mattera; and a brother, William Mattera of Providence. He was the brother of the late Patricia Bertrand, John, Mario, Paul, and Vito Mattera.
His funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 am from the Nardolillo Funderal Home & Crematory—South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
