Ruth R. Rogol, 100, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Roberts Health Center, North Kingstown, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Rogol. She previously lived at Laurelmead in Providence, and prior to that, Delray Beach and Scituate, MA.
She was active Temple Beth Shalom in Hull, MA. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining with her husband, playing Mahjong and bridge and was very involved in her condo community while in Florida. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Devoted mother of Dr. Neal Rogol (Arlene) of Narragansett and Dr. Alan Rogol (Diane) of North Falmouth, MA. Loving grandmother of Michael (Susan), Robert (Kate), Mark (Karen), Joshua (Michelle), and Abby (Adam). Cherished great grandmother of Myer, Brooks, Olivia, Henry and Dylan.
Funeral services and Shiva were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth David, PO Box 3299, Narragansett, RI 02882.
