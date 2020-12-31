Joan B. Carr

Joan Beverly Carr, 94, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Henry Eagleson and Alice Eagleson.
Although Joan was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice, she remained symptom free and recovered. Over the past few years mild dementia occurred. This strong determined woman always remembered her family and lived life with the utmost grace and dignity, passing away from natural causes. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Petrilla of Redwood City, CA, Paula Ducharme, Paul Carr, Jr. and his wife Lori of Wakefield, and Gretchen Carr and her fiancé Mark Hebert of West Greenwich and her loving daughter in law, Susan Carr of Narragansett; her grandchildren, Ashley Morris and her husband Tyler, Brandon Carr, Donavan Carr, Victoria Ducharme, Brett Carr and Amy Carr, Dylan Northup, Kyra Northup; and her brother, James Eagleson and his wife Lynn of North Dighton, MA. She will now rest with her beloved son, William Carr.
Joan’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, compassion and care provided to over the past year. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
