Patricia A. Fogarty

Patricia A. “Pat” (Hanrahan) Fogarty, 90, of Boston Neck Road, passed away at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. “Bing” Fogarty, Jr.
Born in Providence, Patricia was raised in Fox Point at 74 Arnold Street in the shadow of St. Joseph Church. She was the daughter of the late William J. and Gertrude B. (Hewes) Hanrahan. Patricia lived in 11 different decades and experienced the ‘20s twice.
Patricia was educated at Cleary School and was a 1946 graduate of St. Xavier Academy. She worked several jobs throughout her life, including at Grinnell Corporation, Cherry & Webb, and Carty Realty, where she worked with her sister Gladys and her life-long friend, Marguerite Carty. Patricia was a past president of the Parents Association of St. Xavier. She enjoyed summering at Bonnet Shores Beach Club, but most of all she cherished her loving family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Sheila A. Reilly of Narragansett, G. Philip Fogarty, III and his wife Jennifer of Narragansett, Regina M. Toomey, and her husband Christopher, of Westerly, Brendan J. Fogarty, Sr. and his wife Kathleen of South Kingstown, Colin P. Fogarty, Sr. and his wife Elizabeth of Colchester, CT., Stacia A. Fogarty of Narragansett, and Jeremiah O. Fogarty and his wife Cathy of Narragansett. She was affectionately known as Nana to her thirteen beloved grandchildren, Patrick, Brenna, Bridget, Molly, David, Colin Jr., Ryan, Brendan Jr., Lauren, George IV, Jackson, Declan, and Niamh, and her two great-grandchildren, Casey and Charlotte. Pat also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Patricia was the last of nine Hanrahan siblings. She was the sister of the late William Hanrahan, David Hanrahan, Edward Hanrahan, Mary Cunningham, Gerald Hanrahan, Rev. Joseph Hanrahan, SSC, John Hanrahan, and Angela Gladys Chatwin.
Pat’s funeral will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd (Rt 117), Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38501 in Patricia’s memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
