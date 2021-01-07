Gloria DeHayes

Gloria (DiCapua) DeHayes, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Donald DeHayes and the daughter of the late Carmine and Rose DiCapua. She was the youngest of 16 children and is predeceased by her 15 siblings.
Gloria was proud of her roots in the Sheepshead Bay and Marine Park neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York, where she grew up and raised her family. After living in Brooklyn for 87 years, she moved to Rhode Island and resided at Brightview Commons in Wakefield, which became her new home. She was an energetic and imaginative woman with distinctive artistic talent, an amazing eye for colors, and a penchant for creative storytelling. The center of her universe was her family — she was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and absolutely loved family gatherings, complete with silly games, family banter, and always excellent and abundant food.
Gloria was the beloved mother of Donna Pfeiffer (Bernie), Donald DeHayes (Betty Rambur), and Diane Hanley (Ray) and the proud grandmother of Erik, Chad, Rebecca, Davis, Dana, and Brady and great-grandmother of Sammy, Tilda, and Gus.
Our family is deeply grateful to the dedicated associates at Brightview Commons who so attentively cared for and about Gloria in her time of need and also the compassionate hospice caregivers at Hope Health. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Health, Attention: Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in Gloria’s name are welcomed.
Her funeral will be privately held with entombment in the Hillside Mausoleum of Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
