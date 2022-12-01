James E. Fugere

James Edward Fugere, 79, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was the son of the late Sidney G. and Lillian G. (Duffney) Fugere. James was the beloved husband of Brenda K. Fugere.
James was born January 29, 1943 in South Kingstown. Growing up in North Kingstown, he graduated from North Kingstown High School and went on to college at the University of Rhode Island. He continued his education at Roger Williams College. James served in the United States Army reserves as a Drill Sergeant. After being honorably discharged, he chose to work with individuals with developmental disabilities. James was the administrator of the Dr. Joseph H. Ladd center and worked for the state of Rhode Island for 28 years. He became the supervisor of state-run group homes in Washington County and retired in 1997.
James was an active member of the community. He served as the Chairman of the New Democratic Coalition of Rhode Island, Chairman of the North Kingstown Democratic Town Committee, President of the Young Democrats of North Kingstown, and the Young Democrats of URI. In addition to his political influence on the community, he also was the Committee Chairman of Cub Scout Pack 6 and Committee Chairman of Boys Scout Troop 138 West Kingston. His former scouts speak fondly of him to this day.
Besides his wife, James is survived by his son Brendon James Fugere, daughter Venessa Perez and her husband Isaac, granddaughter Kayla Rose Perez, and step-granddaughter Madison Perez. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert S. Fugere, Sr. and George T. Fugere.
Visiting hours and a funeral service were held Wednesday, November 30 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.