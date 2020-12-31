Michael Tarasevich III, 65, of South Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, December 27.
Born in Glen Cove, New York, he was the son of Michael Tarasevich, Jr. and the late Margaret (Peg) M. (Monahan) Tarasevich. He attended the University of Rhode Island earning his Bachelor of Science in Geology.
Michael grew up in Bayville, NY graduating from Locust Valley HS in 1973. He spent his summers at the family cottage at East Beach on Ninigret Pond in Charlestown. At college Mike was Vice President of SAE fraternity and played on the URI Rugby team. After college Mike started working as a commercial fisherman and eventually became the captain and owner of the commercial vessel F/V Black Sheep. He spent 20 years working out of Point Judith, as well as Newport. In 2000 he decided to retire from fishing and start his second career as a TSA agent at TF Green Airport. His duties included training other officers on security protocols at TF Green and at other airports around the country. He trained and tested TSA officers in airports in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well as many other states. Eventually, Mike moved to St. Simons Island, GA and worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, GA. He transferred back to Rhode Island two years ago. When Michael was not working, he enjoyed traveling and had visited many of the lower 48 states and innumerable national parks. Mike acted as a tour guide for his father’s 90th birthday present. Showing him, and brothers Matt and Paul, the beauty, back roads and hidden treasures of the southwest desert including the Grand Canyon, Bryce and Zion Canyons, Capital Reef and Arches National Parks. Along with memorable stops at Hanksville and Blandings Utah. At Monument Valley they were treated to stunning views and picturesque sunsets. At a very early age Mike became a rabid NY Giants fan almost never missing a game or news article about his team. He also enjoyed biking, running, and spending long summer days on East Beach. Mike even completed the Rock and Roll Marathon in San Diego at the age of 58.
Michael is survived by his stepson Joe Parisi; siblings Jean Tarasevich, Ellen Pearce (Jeff), Paul Tarasevich (Karen), Matt Tarasevich, Ann Fetzer (Bill), and Mary Tarasevich. He was also the loving uncle of Paul and Joe Tarasevich, Lily Nija (Izaak), Zeb and Willa Tarasevich, Olivia and Morgan Fetzer, and his great-nephew; Teddy Nija. He was also uncle to the late Matthew Fetzer. He was the loving companion of Donna Damiano.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s name to The Point Judith Fisherman Memorial Foundation.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church on Thursday, December 31 at 12:00 pm. Burial will be private. For guestbook and condolences please visit www.averstortifuneralhome.com.
