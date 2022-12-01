Albert D. Smith, 83, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Brentwood by the Bay. He was the husband of the late Deborah A. (Buckhalter) Smith. Born in Magnolia, MI, he was the son of the late Claude Smith and Willye Mae (Harper) Smith.
Mr. Smith was employed as an IT Manager with MetLife Insurance Company for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest intercollegiate African American Fraternity.
He leaves his daughter, Audrey Campbell (Holt) of Providence, RI and grandsons Nicholas Carter, Lt. Col. Christopher Carter, and Carlos Campbell.
His burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.