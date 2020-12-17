Brenda E. Kelly

Brenda Englehart Kelly, 80, passed away from COVID-19, on November 23, 2020, in San Antonio Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, Mildred (Hochmuth) and Howard Englehart.
She lived in Shreveport, LA for many years prior to moving back to San Antonio in February of this year. She is survived by her long time friend and companion, Travis Crow of San Antonio, her children, Francis ‘Steve’ Kelly of Elm Grove, LA and Narragansett, Erin Kelly Hartzell (Steve) of Concord, CA and Katherine ‘Kappy’ Kelly of Narragansett, RI as well as 7 grandchildren, Amanda Lewis, Ashley Vierra, Emily Krajewski, Michael Guadagno, Amelia Guadagno, Molly Kelly and Lindsey Kelly, and 4 great grandchildren.
She was previously employed by La Quinta Inns, San Antonio, The Eastman Kodak Company, James Avery of Shreveport, South Kingstown High School, Wakefield, RI. She volunteered for many charities throughout her life, Make a Wish Foundation, Easter seals, SPCA, Highland Hospital, and most recently created a food drive in her neighborhood benefiting the San Antonio food bank, as a result of the pandemic.
A GoFundMe campaign, https://gf.me/u/zadtw9 , directly benefiting the San Antonio food bank has been set up in her memory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.