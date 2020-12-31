Walter Reusch

Walter “Pete” Reusch, 85, of Wakefield, passed away Wednesday, December 23rd surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Rogers) Reusch for 58 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Walter A. and Nora A. (Magner) Reusch.
Mr. Reusch was the owner of the Peter Reusch CO in Wakefield. In his spare time he enjoyed wood crafting, camping, and excavating around his yard.
Besides his wife he is survived by three children Joseph R. Reusch and his husband Vincenzo Izzo of Warwick, Diane Fields and her husband Richard of Uncasville, CT, and Anne Flavin and her husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren Katherine Fields of Coventry, Robin Boutin of Trinity, FL, and Cpl. Jeffrey Flavin, USMC of Camp Lejeune, NC; four great-grandchildren Breanna, Abigail, Zackary, and Tristan; and a sister Anne Reusch, MM of Macau. He was the brother of the late Barbara Reusch and James Reusch.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, South Team, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879.
