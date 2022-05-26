Richard C. Casey, Sr., Ret. D/Sgt., Providence Police Dept., age 80 of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Doris (Bolton) Casey.
Mr. Casey was employed by the Providence Police Department, where he retired as a Sergeant Detective. Upon retiring, he continued working as a teamster for Chapman Equipment, Co. for 15 years. Mr. Casey was a member of the Freemasons, Harmony Lodge #9, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Drawn to the water, Mr. Casey loved sailing Narragansett Bay, kayaking, fishing and quahogging. He and Doris enjoyed going to the beach in the Florida Keys where they spent 10 winters, and at Lone Tree Point where they summered and eventually lived year-round for over 50 years. Mr. Casey had a great sense of humor and was quick with a joke or story. He loved the holidays and opening presents, as he was the “biggest kid” at Christmas until his grandsons were born. Mr. Casey was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took pride in working hard for his family.
He was the beloved father of Richard C. Casey, Jr. (wife, Shana) of Ocala, FL, Brian E. Casey (wife, Michelle) of North Kingstown, and Susan Casey Alexander (husband, William) of North Kingstown; doting grandfather of Casey J. Alexander and Cameron W. Alexander, both of North Kingstown; half-brother of Robert Casey and the late Steven Casey.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. His burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Major Jeremiah P. Murphy Scholarship at https://rifoundation.org/funds/major-jeremiah-p-murphy-scholarship-fund
Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
