June J. (Smith) Mrozek, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Stanley W. Mrozek for 48 years. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Burton F and Alephia “Rita” R. (Ashmore) Smith.
June was an entrepreneur, small business owner, and community activist. She was the proud owner of Reach Out.
June was the loving mother of Seth A. Mrozek (Kimberly R. Angstadt) and Kendra L. Mrozek. She was the devoted sister of James J. Smith.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 – 2 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Her burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Women & Infants Development Foundation, 101 Dudley St., Providence, RI, 02905 will be appreciated.
Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
