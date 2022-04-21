Alfred O. “Al” Janson, 90, of Morristown, Tennessee, formerly of Wakefield, Rhode Island passed away on April 17, 2022.
He served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He retired from the University of Rhode Island as the Building Maintenance Supervisor. He served as a patrol officer on the South Kingstown Police Department and was Captain of the Police Reserves. He was also a member, Captain, and Commander of the South County Ambulance and Rescue Corps for over 30 years and a member of the Narragansett Volunteer Rescue Corps all while being an active instructor of “The Jaws of Life”, an EMT, American Red Cross member, and member of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He was a devoted member on multiple committees of VFW Post 5266 of Morristown, TN and past District Commander. He also served Hamblen County as a Deputy Sheriff, and instructor at the American Red Cross, Security at College Square Mall and member of the Hamblen County Emergency Management Agency.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Decubellis Janson and parents Oscar and Ida Cox Janson.
He is survived by his daughter Kristina Weinreich, son-in-law, David Weinreich and granddaughter Alyssa Weinreich.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home with service to follow. Military/Internment services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at East TN State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home in Morristown, TN.
