Martin J. Feid

Martin John Feid, 63, of North Kingstown, son of the late Paul T. and Anne (Doolan) Feid of Bar Harbor, Maine, died peacefully Friday, December 11th at South County Hospital.
He leaves behind his greatest treasures, his 5 children: Melissa Feid of Providence, Michelle Quirk of Cranston, Erin Waldron of Cranston, and Andrew and Molly Feid of North Kingstown. He loved being a grandfather to his 6 grandchildren: Aidan, Amelia, Celia, George, Francis, and Catherine. He also adored his many nieces and nephews. Martin is survived by five siblings: Mary Ellen, Thomas, Paula, Kathleen, and Nancy.
A devout Catholic, Martin proudly served his community, always willing to help others in need. He cherished his Irish heritage and belonged to a men’s group that gathered weekly. As a family man, he dedicated his time to his children’s sporting events and taking his grandchildren to church. He enjoyed spending summers in Bar Harbor surrounded by his family, boating, golfing, and playing softball. Martin and his infectious cheer could often be found visiting the Wickford pier, bringing smiles to the faces of his friends.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a brief visiting hour from 10 am – 11 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 for his friends and loved ones prior to the private Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown.
The mass will be live streamed at 11 am on December 16, 2020 and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/114884753699800/live/
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Catholic Charity Appeal, Office of Stewardship & Development, One Cathedral Square, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Online donations: https://www.givecentral.org/appeals-form-registration/acp5f7f5a91951fa/user/guest
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFunralHome.com for information and online condolences.
