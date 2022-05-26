Catherine McGovern, 71, of Charlestown passed away on May 3, 2022. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Leeman) McGovern and the beloved partner of the late Bruce Knight.
Catherine worked in the Dept. of Business at URI for 30 years. In retirement, she was happiest spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Brent (Michael) of Titusville, NJ, Edward McGovern of Block Island, Patricia Kenyon, Eileen Nelson (James) both of Charlestown, Margaret McGovern and Kelly McGovern of South Kingstown, her sister in-law Marcia McGovern of Narragansett, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers David and Thomas McGovern.
A celebration of life for Catherine will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Point Judith Fishermen’s Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882.
