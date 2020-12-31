Robert E. Costanza, 70, of Wakefield, passed away Wednesday, December 23rd. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Sisson) Costanza for 42 years.
Born in Wakefield, he was a son of the late Vincent Edward and Amalia (Signorelli) Costanza. He attended grammar school at St. Francis of Assisi Parish School and graduated from Marianapolis Preparatory High School in Thompson, CT.
Mr. Costanza was employed at the family business Wakefield Liquors and AT& T. He loved his family and retired early so he could care for his father. In his younger years, he was known for being a jokester and trickster. His cousins remember him as a great playmate, as they spent countless days playing on Paddy Hill. Mr. Costanza is credited with establishing the Wakefield Liquors Bowling Team. His family takes great comfort in allowing him to die with his boots on, just like the cowboys.
Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Jessica Costanza of Massachusetts, a step-daughter Melissa White of North Kingstown; a sister Jane Costanza of Wakefield; three grandchildren; and a niece Ellen Cesario Ferns of Narragansett.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.