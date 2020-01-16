Brian James Gilgun, 74, of Wakefield, passed away at home on January 8, 2020. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late James and Rose (Costanza) Gilgun.
Brian graduated from South Kingstown High School and The University of Rhode Island. He was a US Air Force Veteran; and was employed by New England Malleable Iron and Cherry Semiconductor Companies. He had a lifelong interest in Meteorology and Opera.
He is survived by his sisters, Frances Mulhall and husband Jack, Jane Gilgun and brothers John and Paul Gilgun.
A private Celebration of life will be held at a later date. For guest book and condolences averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.