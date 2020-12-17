Robert C. Braughton, 71, of North Kingstown, died Friday, December 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline A. (Germain) Braughton. Born in Shelbyville, IL, he was the son of the late Malcolm D. Braughton & Anna (Callahan) Braughton.
Mr. Braughton worked in hydraulic maintenance at General Dynamics, Quonset Point for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He leaves his siblings: Donald Braughton, Billy Braughton, & Penny Braughton.
His funeral and burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
