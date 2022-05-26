Lieutenant Commander Burl R. Pegden, USN Ret., of North Kingstown, the beloved husband of the late Laurette Ann Marie (Pelletier) Pegden, passed away peacefully May 9, 2022 at the age of 88. Born in Marion, Indiana, he was the son of the late Burl E. Pegden and the late Lona M. (Turner) Pegden.
He leaves behind his daughters Susan Pegden and her fiancé, Richard Sweeney, and Sandra Schafer and her husband, Thomas Schafer. He was also the very proud grandfather of Emily Horowitz and her fiancé, Michael Gaudreau, and Benjamin Schafer.
He proudly served our country for 27 years in the United States Navy, deployed in Korea and Vietnam. Over the course of his decorated military career he had been a repair officer on swift boats and numerous ships and advanced through fifteen ranks.
His Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and asked to meet at the Administration Building parking lot at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, OSDRI.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
