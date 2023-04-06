Eleanor Forbes Owens Earle was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9, 1928. She was the daughter of William Duncan Owens and Marion Wilmotine Owens (Perdue); sister of Marion Wilmotine Owens Bowman and Louanna Rhodes Owens Carlin; mother of Eleanor (Mark Mascheroni), Ralph (Jane Mendillo), Duncan (Robin Ridley), Amanda (Andrea Ciccarelli), and Caroline (Eric Walsh); and grandmother to Olivia, Isabella, and Rex Mascheroni, Elizabeth and Thomas Earle, David and Henry Earle, and Emily and Ethan Walsh.
Eleanor died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at home in Barrington. Her burial will be in Savannah, Georgia. A gathering in honor of Eleanor’s magical life will take place later this spring.
To read the entire obituary, visit https://perrymcstay.com.
