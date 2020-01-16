Dale E. Rundlett, age 70 of North Kingstown, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Petrosinelli) Thomason. She was the cherished wife of David H. Greenberg for 38 years.
A graduate of Cranston High School West, Dale went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Art from the University of Rhode Island. For many years, she could be found working at her family’s business, Hart’s Café, in Cranston, where there wasn’t a job that she didn’t do. In more recent years, she was employed by LK Goodwin Co. as an inside saleswoman.
Dale was an avid reader throughout her life, with a special penchant for mystery novels. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, collecting antiques, yoga, hosting parties and dancing. She loved the arts, which included both the theater and movies. Her favorite movies were horror films and science fiction, especially The Twilight Zone. Always the fashionista, Dale loved shopping and took great pride in her appearance. A true Rhode Islander, she adored the beach and sailing with David and their Pomeranian, Thea.
Above all, time spent with her family and friends brought her the greatest joy. She took great pride in being a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was someone all could share memories with and confide in. She was very close with her son Jason and she blessed his life with an abundance of love, encouragement, virtues, and passion. Her sister Jeanne was her other half in so many ways. They shared a special bond through life that was felt throughout their children. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she blessed.
Aside from her husband, she is survived by her son: Jason C. Rundlett of North Bergen, NJ; daughter: Heather Sheley and family; sister: Jeanne Thomason of Cranston, RI; brother: Bob Thomason of Wayne, PA; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Pomeranian, Thea.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, with visitation just prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/tribute, would be kindly appreciated.
