Catherine A. Ranaldi

Catherine Ann Ranaldi of Narragansett, RI and Palm Harbor, FL, passed away April 25th, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer with her loving life-partner Patrick White by her side.
Born January 12, 1987, Catherine’s short life was filled with love and laughter, while giving to others so much more than she took each day. The first to look for the positive and make the most out of every circumstance, she passed that on to others, making each of us better for having known her. Catherine’s influence on this world is spread far and wide, through those she touched with her infectious spirit and endless compassion.
After graduating from the University of Rhode Island, Cat went on to become a massage therapist specializing in lymphatic massage to help cancer patients in their recovery. Her empathetic soul gave each client a piece of her positive, radiant energy. Cat was also passionate about volunteering for the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts in Florida, working as the concessions committee co-chair for many years.
Along with her partner Patrick, Catherine is survived by her parents, Deborah and Ray as well as her brother Keith Ranaldi. Ann Marie D’Abrosca and Joseph Ranaldi mourn the passing of their dear granddaughter. Catherine’s life was full of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; a family by blood and of her own making.
A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at the North Beach Clubhouse on Narragansett Town Beach, Narragansett, Rhode Island, from 6-9 p.m. on the 30th of May. We will share stories about our extraordinary Cat, who always gave those around her a reason to express true happiness and good will.
Catherine’s family and friends will continue her spirit of giving back to her local communities. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Catherine Ranaldi Charity Fund, in care of Ocean State Credit Union, 7373 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI, 02852.
