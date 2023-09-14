Elizabeth Ann Urish 88, passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2023 at the Rhode Island Hospital. Elizabeth (Libby) was born on November 25th, 1934 in Pekin, Illinois, to Anna Theora Green and Harry Edmund Euteneuer. She grew up in South Pekin, Illinois, surrounded by cornfields and train locomotives.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel Wayne Urish, whom she married on Valentine’s Day, 1954 and three daughters: Roxanne (Frank) Curatella of Alabama, Deanna Marie (Michael) Dougherty of South Carolina, and Heidi Elizabeth (Robert) Pavia of Rhode Island, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A son, Daniel Scott, a granddaughter, Jessica Anne, and three brothers, Harry, Raymond and Donald preceded her in death.
Elizabeth was a loving and devoted mother, and a dedicated Navy wife, keeping the “home fires burning” as her husband was off on extended Navy deployments. She was the “mother hen” to hundreds of Seabee wives. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford, serving on many committees, and where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was assistant Librarian at the Davisville Middle School in the 1970s. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She attended the University of Illinois and Illinois Wesleyan University, and was a graduate of the School of Theology, University of the South in 1995. She taught theological study classes at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport for many years.
While in Thailand, where her husband was assigned, she taught English as a second language and, with the International Church of Thailand, administered to the blind. She learned braille and for many years served as transcriber of children’s books and letters for the blind. Libby was also an accomplished poet.
Visiting hours will be 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, September 19that THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford, RI. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 20that 11:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church in Wickford, RI. Burial and graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main St. North Kingstown, RI, or the North Kingstown Food Pantry, 445 School Street, North Kingstown, RI.
