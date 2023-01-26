On January 16, 2023, Martha J. McAdam of Exeter, peacefully passed. ( Off to see Pops )
She was the wife of Paul R. McAdam, and is survived by son, daughter, brother and sister, as well as six grandchildren.
“Ma” as she was affectionately known for a while, was a special lady. She cared more about the well-being of others more so than herself.
Although she could be “stubborn,” ( her word, not mine, and everyone reading this knows ), it was always from the place of wanting the good things and happiness in life, for all of the people in hers.
She will be my missed by many.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown with burial in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, her only wish, if you are so inclined, any donation to the Wounded Warrior Foundation would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.