Virginia M. Royle

Virginia Miller Royle, 82, of North Kingstown, formerly of Providence, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the loving wife of Wilfred P. Royle and the late Willie C. Rochefort. She was the former wife of the late William E. Tremblay.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lorenzo and Olga (Santoro) Miller.
Mrs. Royle was a graduate of St. Patricks’ High School in Providence, class of 1956 and an alumnus of Johnson & Wales University. She worked at the Roger Williams Medical Center as an Administrative Assistant in the Department of Surgery for 17 years until her retirement in 1997. She was a founding member and game official of the Providence Northend Girls Softball League and Providence Northend Girls Club, serving as its director while a member of the VISTA volunteer program.
She was a docent at the Roger Williams Park Zoo for 20 years, volunteer greeter at Smith’s Castle, and volunteer at Women & Infants Hospital. She loved the outdoors, animals, traveling, reading, & embroidering. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Deone McCarthy (Thomas) and Denise Schaeffer of Warren, and one son, William E. Tremblay, II (Doreen Borden) of West Warwick, two sisters, Maureen Martin of Providence, Beverly Morgan (Theodore) of North Carolina, and one grandson, John Tremblay of West Warwick. She also leaves one niece and two nephews.
Her Requiem Eucharist was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Integrated Care Program of Women’s Oncology at Women & Infants Hospital will be appreciated.
