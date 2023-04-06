Jeanne P. D’Arezzo, 72, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the loving wife of Robert M. D’Arezzo. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip R. Laurendeau and Molly B.M. (Holloway) Laurendeau.
Jeanne owned and operated her home cleaning business for many years. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting with oils and watercolors.
She attended the North Kingstown Assembly of God and Christ Church in East Greenwich. She was a member of the North Kingstown Senior Center.
She had many friends, most of whom were proud to call her their best friend. But, she made it clear that her best friend was her loving husband, Bobby. She loved her family dearly and lived for her grandchildren. She was blessed with her 72 years on this Earth, but family and friends all know that we are the ones who were truly blessed to have had Jeanne in our lives. She truly was one of a kind.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving sons, Nathan R. D’Arezzo and his wife Rachel of North Kingstown and Daniel P. D’Arezzo and his wife Eliza of North Kingstown. Cherished grandmother of Molly L. D’Arezzo, Owen P. D’Arezzo, Oliver O. D’Arezzo, and Wilder R. D’Arezzo, all of North Kingstown. She was the sister of the late Roger K. Laurendeau. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Relatives & friends are invited and may call from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
