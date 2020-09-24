Theodore W. Nerek, 72, a retired Security Officer passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence. Theodore was the son of the late Theodore J. and Stella (Wietsordick) Nerek. Beloved brother of Lois A. Nerek and her wife Sherry A. Jackson. Mr. Nerek was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War serving on a Nuclear submarine and a Graduate or CCRI.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
