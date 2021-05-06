Susan M. Piper, 56, of North Kingstown, died April 18, 2021 at South County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Richard L. Piper, Jr. Born in Honolulu, HI, she was a daughter of Clinton E. Smith of North Kingstown and the late Alice M. (Shaw) Smith.
Susan worked as a secretary with Ocean State Job Lot for many years until her retirement.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her son, Joshua P. Piper of Plainville, CT. She was the sister of Cheryl Abbott of Hopkinton, Lori Johnson of North Kingstown, and Clinton E. Smith, Jr. of North Kingstown.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 11:00-12:00 PM in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 PM in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.