Richard A. Vanhine

A life well-lived, Richard “Dick” Alan Vanhine, 80, of Narragansett passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2023 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Richard was born on October 4, 1942 in Passaic NJ and grew up in Garfield NJ and Fort Wayne IN before moving to Rhode Island where he finished his secondary education at Warwick Veterans Memorial High School. He attended and graduated from URI with a degree in business administration, then worked as a human resources director at Tech Industries in Woonsocket until he retired. Richard spent most of his retirement doing lots of reading, as well as enjoying his extensive model car collection, taking several cross-country road trips, and going to the pool at the South County YMCA. His favorite local drive was along Ocean Road, with stops by the sea wall to enjoy the views.
Richard is survived by his son Ray and his wife, along with their children, his sister Pam, niece Susan, niece-in-law Sharon and several grand nieces and nephews, as well as his former wife, Nancy Pascoe Pelletier and his cat Butters. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Freddy, and nephew Mike. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard’s memory to Hope Health or Animal Rescue Rhode Island. A celebration of his life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
