Kelley M. Kilday

Kelley M. “Kitty” Kilday, 53, of North Kingstown, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. She was the loving wife of Gordon A. Kilday, Jr. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of Dianne D. (Nelson) McGovern & the late William J. McGovern, Sr.
Kelley was a loving wife, mother, and bookkeeper at the family business, Quonset Auto Body in North Kingstown. She also worked as a CNA for 14 years at Scalabrini Villa.
Kelley loved traveling, reading, and spending time at her home in New Hampshire “The Catnip Inn.”
In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves her two loving children, Jack Kilday and Molly A. Kilday of North Kingstown. She was the sister of William J. McGovern, Jr. & his husband Michael J. Caromile of Warwick and Heather C. McGovern & her fiancée Dennis Hodgkinson of Hopkinton.
Due to restrictions, Gordon and family deeply regret not being able to have a public funeral. A LARGE Celebration of Kelley’s Life will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many doctors and nurses at Brigham & Women’s Hospital for their exemplary care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kelley’s memory to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Spring, MD 20910 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
