Daniel E. Smith, 72, of West Kingston, R.I., passed away on July 14, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grosch) Smith, his sisters Donna Ryan and Sylvia Delaney, his children David Smith of Bethesda, MD, Karen Robins of Spotsylvania, VA, Charles Smith of Greenville, N.C., Ruth Smith of North Kingston, RI, Rebecca Holcombe of Norcross, GA, Jonathan Smith of West Kingston, R.I., Adam (Tobi) Smith of Louisville, KY., and eleven grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Bridgewater State University. He worked for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as an oceanographic technician for over 40 years. He was an active church member at New Life Assembly, serving as a Royal Ranger Commander for several years and as a deacon. He served on the Southern New England District’s Board of Royal Rangers as their waterfront director, as well as teaching life guarding to the youth of New England and serving as the life guard for numerous Royal Rangers events.
He loved nature, swimming, gardening, and church, but most of all he loved his family. For guestbook and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.