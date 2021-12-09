Christina M. Bernard

Christina (Tina) M. Bernard, 68, of South Kingstown, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at South County Hospital. Her final days were spent surrounded by the love of family and friends. Known for her musical gift, her love of her kids, grandkids, and cats, her quick wit, and her fighting spirit, Tina was loved by many.
Music and family were central to Tina’s life, and being a grandmother was her greatest joy. Tina’s music ministry inspired many in the church community, the majesty of her voice was awe-inspiring — many would say “a gift from God,” and she was a standout with her 12-string guitar. She was a music director at many churches over the years and taught voice and piano through the music preparatory program at URI.
The AA community kept Tina grounded and connected as she was a friend of Bill W. for 46 years. Sharing her experience, strength and hope with others was a cornerstone of her life. She cherished this friendship and fellowship every day.
Tina was the wife of the late Arthur C. Bernard. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Walter Joyce McDonough and Mary Isabelle (Harter) McDonough.
She is survived by her brother Steve McDonough and her four children, Christina Bernard, Danielle Bernard, Claire Bernard, and Seth Bernard, and two grandchildren Mary-Claire Bernard and Gabriel Bernard. She was the grandmother of the late Benjamin Daniel Bernard.
Tina’s visitation will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 9:15-11:15 am with a service to follow at 11:15 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Details will be provided for a post-burial reception of family and friends to gather in celebration of Tina’s memory. In lieu of flowers, we welcome a donation in her memory to the Chorus of Westerly Children’s Program or Animal Rescue Rhode Island. For online condolences visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
