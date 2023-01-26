Edna O’Connor, age 96 passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2023 at St. Clare Newport in Rhode Island.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah O’Connor. She is survived by her children Mary Ann Barrett and her husband Fred of Ashland, Massachusetts, Daniel O’Connor of Rockaway Park, New York, Margaret O’Connor of North Kingstown, Barbara O’Connor of Middletown; her grandchildren Jeremiah O’Connor and his wife Sarah, Matthew Joint and his wife Jessica, Lucas Joint, Benjamin Barrett and Elizabeth Barrett; and her great-grandchildren Adilynn, Wesley and Evelyn. Edna also leaves all of her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Edna’s family is grateful to have been blessed by such a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Edna loved her family, nurturing them through the years. She had a deep faith in God that strengthened and comforted her all her days. She was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown, and St. Francis de Sales (in both Rockaway, N.Y. and North Kingstown, R.I.). Edna was also a choir member and parishioner at St. Thomas More in Narragansett.
Edna volunteered with the Swingers Choral Group at the North Kingstown Senior Center for many years. She loved painting and drawing, music and dance. Edna was a gentle and kind woman, warm hearted, loyal and generous. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her immediate and extended family, her friends and the St. Clare Newport community.
Visitation hours will be held at the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
Flowers and/or donations to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, 70 Bath St., Providence, RI 02908 or to the Wickford Art Association, 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
