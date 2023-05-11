Hugh A. Redmond

Hugh Andrew Redmond, 92, of Wakefield, RI, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. “Hughie”, as he was known to everyone, was the son of the late Andrew and Esther Redmond and was born right here in Peace Dale, RI.
He leaves behind his children and spouses, Becky and Mike Stewart, Tim and Linda Redmond, and Julie and Dennis Taylor, and his companion, Helen Delsanto. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Neil and wife Gianna Redmond, Kevin Redmond, and Katie Taylor, and his cherished 1 year old great granddaughter, Elena. He is survived by his brother, David Redmond, and sisters, Trudy Parker and Thelma Griego, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Walt and Frank Redmond and sisters Vivian Cahoone and Carolyn Ellsworth.
He retired from Oakwood Products in Narragansett, and later went on to serve as a bus monitor for South Kingstown Schools. He was a life member of the South Kingstown Forest Fire Service and is remembered for saving the lives of his next-door neighbors during a house fire.
Hughie was a longtime coach for the Peace Dale Fire Dept’s Softball team, even leading them to a Division Championship. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved Notre Dame football. In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, bocce, and playing softball for the Coco Cola Bottling Co.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earning 3 Bronze Stars, a United Nations Service Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge. Hughie will be laid to rest and buried with military honors at the RI Veteran’s Cemetery. Service and burial will be private. For guestbook and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
