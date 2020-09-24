Rev. Deacon Paul A. Theroux, 85, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at Kent Hospital with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was the husband of Geraldine “Gerry” (Boucher) Theroux for 64 years. Born in Woonsocket, the son of the late Adelard and Mary (DesBiens) Theroux.
He was a Permanent Deacon for the Diocese of Providence for 40 years serving at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Wakefield and most recently assigned at St. Mary’s Parish, Carolina, RI. He was a graduate machinist, tool & die maker who spent his career as a Manufacturing Engineer retiring from Harris Graphics, Westerly, RI. He was a member of the South Kingstown Police Reserves for 25 years and had also served as their Chaplain.
Besides his wife he was the loving father of Christine Jocelyn of Bristol; Stephen Theroux (Stephanie) of Missouri City, TX; and Skye Pennington (David Allison) of North Augusta, SC.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 am in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd., Charlestown. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
