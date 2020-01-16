Joan M. Arnold

Joan Marcille Arnold, 86, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at South County Hospital. She was the loving wife of William J. Arnold, Jr. and the late Robert E. Marcille & William H. Maine. Born in Linden, NJ, she was a daughter of the late John Fedor, Jr. & Mildred (Whitman) Fedor.
Joan was an active Communicant of St. Bernard Church and former Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis of Assisi in Wakefield. In her earlier years, she was choral director for churches in Ontario, Canada and youth theatre director for St. Christopher’s Church.
She was Past-President & member of Shemca, honorary member of Central NY Fasching Guild, member of Elora Grand Squares in Ontario Canada, water aerobics instructor at the YMCA in South Kingstown, member of the Mississauga Golf & Country Club, and member of the North Kingstown Senior Center.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: John C. Marcille & his wife Susan of Oroville, WA, Andrea Marcille Lavallee & her husband Robert of RI & FL, Douglas W. Marcille & his wife Mona of Coral Gables, FL, Cynthia M. Deysher & her husband Bryon of Concord, MA, Mary Gardner Cardinal & her husband Geoff of Listowel, Ontario, Virginia V. Marcille-Kerslake & her husband Brian of Exton, PA, Robert R. Marcille of Mackinac Island, MI, & Claire Marcille Gadrow & her husband John of South Kingstown.
Cherished grandmother of Nathasha, Layla, Robert, Narya, Milo, Karen, Caroline, Robert, Betsy, Zachary, Melanie, Michaela, Lauren, Jacqueline, Andrew, Virginia, Lauren, Sebastian, Owen, & many loving great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Virginia F. Poole.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, Wickford. Burial followed in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Bernard Church will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
