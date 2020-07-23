Donald E. Dubowski

Donald Edward Dubowski was born November 20, 1947 in the old Irwin Sanitarium, Saint Albans, New York. He died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Saunderstown, Rhode Island after succumbing to Myasthenia Gravis.
Don was the son of Frank J. and Wanda Jean Dubowski, both deceased. He’s survived by his older brother, Frank J. Dubowski, Jr. with his wife, Linda and their son, Frank J. Dubowski III; sister, Wanda Eve Dubowski Poulos with her husband George; predeceased by his younger brother, Robert Gene. He leaves behind his wife of almost 38 years, Susan Betz Rhein Dubowski, loving son, Nicholas Edward Dubowski, father in law, John H.W. Rhein III (mother in law, Phyllis Betz Rhein died last July) and brother in law, John H.W. Rhein IV with his wife Petra.
In 1970 Don received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Leo College in St. Leo, Florida. He met his wife Susan while an officer of European American Bank and made her promise to bake a pie each year for his birthday, which happened to be on their anniversary. Other jobs included credit, leasing, and mortgage sales.
Even though battling Myasthenia, he kept his mind active completing Sudoku and crossword puzzles daily and keeping his eyes peeled for bargains. He would drive miles to the Dockside Market for rice pudding and chow”da” (as they say it in N.E.) He had a sharp mind and could tell you the make and model of most cars and give you great trivia on old movies. His laugh was contagious and could fill the room. May he be happy now and at peace. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.