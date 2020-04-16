Jane St. Coeur, a veteran Rhode Island educator and beloved pillar of the Saunderstown community, died of heart failure on April 9 at a nursing home in South Kingston, R.I. She was 95.
Jane taught at briefly Jamestown Elementary School and spent the bulk of her career at Wickford Elementary for 32 years, where she retired in 1985.
She was a longtime docent at the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum, a volunteer librarian at the Willet Free Library, longtime active member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Saunderstown and a member of the Saunderstown Yacht Club. She had a lively sense of humor, was a voracious reader, and well-admired in the community for her career as an elementary school teacher and volunteer.
Elizabeth Jane Miller was born July 30, 1924, in Cambridge, Ma. and raised in Hyannis, Ma. She was the daughter of Evelyn Lincoln and Ralph Miller of Hyannis. She had a brother, Roy Wood Miller, who died in 1979.
Jane married David St. Coeur in 1948, in Hyannis. The couple briefly lived in St. Louis, Mo. before settling in Saunderstown in the early 1950s. David, a chemistry teacher and guidance counselor in Warwick High School, died in 1984 of a rare pulmonary disease.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Jonathan and his wife Linda St. Coeur of Wakefield, R.I., David St. Coeur, of Jamestown, R.I. and Deborah St. Coeur and her husband Rob Wells of Fayetteville, Ar.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Ron, Brad, Jill St. Coeur, Lucinda Parmentier, Pruduence Howes Joseph; Peter, Christian and Lincoln Miller and Chris Howes, all of Massachusetts.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time due to the current quarantine measures in effect. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her wonderful hospice caregivers, Hope Health, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.