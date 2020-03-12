Arthur G. Thompson

Arthur George Thompson passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 4. He was preceded by his wife of 66 years, Alice. He leaves behind their four children Wayne (Dianne), Barbara (Bill), Roy (Maureen), and Gary (Victoria).
Family was everything to George! He was the quintessential baby holder and loved nothing more than spending time with, and doting on, his seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
George was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 18, 1927. He was a member of the Elevator Constructor’s Union Local #1 NYC and worked for Otis elevator Co, for 50 years. His greatest pride was being Construction Superintendent for the installation of the elevators in the World Trade Center, New York City. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II, enlisting at the age of 17 and was a lifelong Yankees fan.
George was a member of Peace Dale congregational church for many years and loved his faith community. He was an incredibly grateful man.
A celebration of his life will be held on March 21 at 11 AM at the Peace Dale Congregational Church 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences,
