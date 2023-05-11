On May 2nd, John G. Metro, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 83. John was born in New Kensington, PA and earned an Electrical Engineering degree from Carnegie Melon University. He then went on to earn a Masters in Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked the majority of his career at Cherry Semiconductor running the Transportation Business Unit. He enjoyed engineering so much, he was known for building his own computer from scratch.
John loved to ski, golf, bike ride, blade and play “catch me if you can” with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being the first on the mountain and the beauty that came with blazing through fresh powder in the peaceful quiet only a snow capped mountain offers.
John loved to watch his grandchildren in all their activities, especially soccer. He always found the 50 yard line and parked his chair to cheer them on. When he wasn’t on the sidelines, he could be found at the barn with his granddaughter and her horse.
At the end of a long day, you would often find John unwinding with his signature cocktail, a Manhattan, in hand.
John leaves behind a loving wife Sylvia (Urtz), daughter Jennifer Zorner and son-in-law Eric, son Brian Metro and daughter-in-law Celinda, and four grandchildren Emma, Chase, Oliver and Felix.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask you consider donating to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; https://donate.cancer.org
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.