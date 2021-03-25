Joseph C. Fowler, passed away on March 16, 2021 at the age of 99. A native of Stamford, Joseph was born on May 26, 1921 and passed away peacefully in Rhode Island where he had been living since 2008. Joseph was the son of the late Elizabeth Wubbenhorst and Charles Fowler.
Joseph was very proud of his service to our country during World War II. He joined the army and served for 3 years in the European Theatre as a radio operator in the 10th Armored Combat Engineers Division. Joseph worked at the Connecticut based Schuyla Brothers 7-UP Bottling Company for 37 years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved bowling, playing cards with his friends and watching UCONN women’s basketball. The highlight for him was going out every Saturday morning with his granddaughter and great granddaughter for breakfast. Joseph was beloved by many for his easy going demeanor and his willingness to help everyone.
Predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Caroline L. Fowler, Joseph is survived by his daughter Donna Delvecchio and her husband Carl of Stamford, daughter Nancy Connors and her husband Kevin of Rhode Island, his granddaughter Erin Hynes and her husband Colin of Rhode Island and one great granddaughter Caroline.
If you wish to make an online remembrance, please sign the family’s online guestbook (www.bosakfuneralhome.com).
