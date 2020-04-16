Elizabeth Aitkenhead

Elizabeth (Shippee) Aitkenhead was born in Wakefield, RI to James Shippee and Julia (Frazier) Shippee on June 11, 1926. She was the last survivor of their five children and passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
Elizabeth was a precocious child and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1942, aged 16. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1946 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
After graduating from RISD, she worked in a stained glass studio. Some of her work is displayed in a window in Washington National Cathedral.
She married William, a Coast Guard officer, in 1948 and accompanied him to most of his duty stations until he retired in 1976. She made many friends along the way. After her husband retired, they made their home in Narragansett.
The couple had four children: Amy Tully of Richmond, RI, William of Atlanta, GA, Paul of Mansfield, MA, Matthew of Wakefield, RI, with six surviving grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Elizabeth and William had quite a ride for 71 years.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the JohnnyCake Center, Peace Dale, RI www.Johnnycakecenter.org. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
