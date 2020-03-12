Lisa A. French (Mead), 62, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at home. She was the wife of Timothy J. French for 29 years. Born in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Dolores (Meyer) Mead.
Lisa was a secretary at the Narragansett Pier Middle School for many years. The only thing Lisa loved more than time on the beach was spending time with her family.
Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Cori Mackey of Newington, CT, Shawn Thibodeau and his wife Holly of Shaftsbury, VT, Travis Thibodeau of Toledo, OH and Danielle Adams and her husband Michael of Oakdale, CT; eight grandchildren, Makenna, Garrett, Cameryn, Caleb, Landon Thibodeau, Connor, Riley and Molly Mackey; brother, James Mead of LosAngeles, CA and sisters, Laura Mead of Topeka, KS and Linda Marsha of Shaftsbury, VT.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 am in the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Peace Dale. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Narragansett Pier School Playground Fund, 235 S. Pier Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
