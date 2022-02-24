George Ronald Millican, known as Ron, passed away Feb. 12, 2022 at the age of 81.
Ron had a good life and had a good death. Beloved by his wife Laurie Heineman, his daughters Annie and Yulan and his late son Nico Millican, Ron lived a full and varied life. After a 10+ year journey with Alzheimer’s, COVID-19 led to a swift five day decline and he passed on near dawn in no pain. He was cared for by his family and the angels of Beacon Hospice. Ron loved to dance and in his final days he was surrounded by music, singing, love and with family photos nearby. All who knew him remember his enjoyment of dressing with his own style, so his family added a lace pocket square for his transition to RI hospital, where his brain was donated for Alzheimer’s research as he desired.
Ron spent most of his early life in North Carolina and on Navy Bases. While working his way through UNC Chapel Hill, he waited tables during summers at a hotel in Nantucket where he received advice from one of the patrons. “Try a career for two years, and if it doesn’t feel right, try another.” So after being a navigator on Navy supply planes during the Vietnam war era, he worked in advertising in New York City, and then at Citibank with a stint in London in the early years of venture capital investing. Later Ron developed and sold real estate on Long Island and in Manhattan, including housing for the elderly. In 1995, after getting his MA in teaching, he, Laurie, and their girls, moved to Kingston, RI where Ron worked for the East Bay Collaborative, Rogers HS, and he completed his career at The Education Alliance at Brown.
Due to COVID, there will have no gathering now. When it is warm enough to be outside together, friends and family will share memories and Celebrate Ron’s life, once in Rhode Island, and again in New York City.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions to Doctors Without Borders or The RI Alzheimer ’s Association would be welcome. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
