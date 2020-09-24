Marilyn T. Hamilton, 84, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Tuesday at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles “Jack” Hamilton, Jr., to whom she was married for 60 years.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Walter L. and Theresa V. (Cosgrove) McNulty. Her father was the first Police Chief for the Town of South Kingstown, something she was very proud of. She graduated from St. Xavier’s Academy in 1954 and received her RN degree from St. Joseph’s in 1963. In 1993, she earned a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.
Mrs. Hamilton loved her profession as a Registered Nurse, whether she was working in the hospital or doing private duty. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, enjoyed golfing, wintering in St. Petersburg, FL, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She also was her late husband’s biggest supporter during his political career. She will be remembered for the love and attention she showed towards her grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Theresa Jorsz of Groton, CT, Beth-Ann Asplund of St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia Allen of West Warwick, and Kathryn Fernandez of Wakefield; eleven grandchildren, Jocelyn Gaulin, Bridget Henry, Heather Davis, Sierra Asplund, Charles John Hamilton Allen, Zachary Allen, Kendra Allen, Haley Allen, Amaya Fernandez, Kristian Fernandez, and Rily-Erynn Fernandez; five great-grandchildren, Brody, Caleb, Emery, Leo, and Jacob; and a brother Walter J. McNulty of Michigan. She was the sister of the late Joseph McNulty, Richard McNulty, Norman McNulty, Donald McNulty Margaret Tefft, John McNulty, and James McNulty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. The Mass will be available by livestream at www.ctrkri.org. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, 3-6 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 or VNA Care New England, 51 Health Ln, Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
