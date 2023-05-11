Terrence M. Tully

Terrence Michael Tully, of Peace Dale, Rhode Island, died tranquilly with family by his side in Monterey, California, at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas & Dorothy Tully. He is survived by his siblings Dennis Tully (Julie) and Doreen Finnie (Kevin), along with several nieces and nephews.
While attending South Kingstown High School, Terry played both baseball and football. After graduation in 1967, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a rifleman in some of the most brutal combat zones of the Vietnam War. Seriously wounded, Terry returned home as a paraplegic at the age of 19. Despite his overwhelming physical challenges, he went on to live an active and productive life, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Rhode Island College and enjoying the annual veteran skiing trips to Colorado. His passion for Blues music inspired him to learn how to play the harmonica, giving him the opportunity to occasionally sit in with the HipShake Band, Country Joe MacDonald, and even Travis Tritt! Terry used his love of music and knowledge of the harp to teach other vets, eventually holding classes at the VA in Palo Alto, California. Terry enjoyed sharing stories of his younger days, talking fondly about his youth in Peace Dale, his many childhood friends, and of the times he and his buddies hung out at The Guild. Terry’s quick wit, and sense of humor touched the hearts of all who knew him — he will be dearly missed.
Terrence ‘Terry’ Tully will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island, with full military honors at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans Charity).
