Priscilla J. Foley

Born in Providence, Priscilla Johnson Foley (née Wilson), a life-long resident of Wickford, RI graduated from N. Kingstown High School in 1961 a proud Skipper, involved in organizing annual reunions for the last 59 years. Her big smile, contagious laugh and piercing blue eyes carried her through life making loyal friends through her adventures at URI, St. Thomas, USVI, Brazil and back to Wickford again. A proud mother of two daughters, Lela W. Johnson and Priscilla J. Wong, she also leaves behind son-in-law, James Wong; and three grandchildren, James J. Wong, Jr., Phebe B. Wong and Elizabeth H. Wong, all of Darien, CT. She leaves brothers Alden “Denny” Wilson of Boothbay, ME and Harry P. Wilson of N. Kingstown, RI. Priscilla was predeceased by her parents Alden H. and Phebe Wilson (née Lewis).
A memorial service will be held outside in May with details to be announced via email. If you would like to celebrate her life with us, please reach out to Remembering.Priscilla.Foley@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Johnny Cake Center (https://www.jonnycakecenter.org). Complete obituary at www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.